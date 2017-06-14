Mt. Pleasant Community Band Concert Program

Thursday June 15 7:00 pm

Central Park

Brighton Beach Concert March

Winchester Chronicles

John Williams in Concert

The Mission Theme (NBC News Theme); The Olympic Spirit; Star Wars Theme; Cantina Band (from Star Wars);

The Imperial March (Darth Vaders Theme); Theme From Jaws; Theme From E.T. (The Extra-Terrestrial)

Three Songs of Colonial America

Yankee Doodle; Johnny Has Gone For A Soldier; Chester

Basin Street Blues

The Muppet Show Theme

Highlights from Jesus Christ Superstar

The Incredibles (Main theme from the Disney movie)

United Nations March