Mt. Pleasant Community Band Concert Program

Mt. Pleasant Community Band Concert ProgramWritten by Theresa Rose on June 14, 2017
Thursday June 15 7:00 pm
Central Park
Brighton Beach Concert March
Winchester Chronicles
John Williams in Concert
The Mission Theme (NBC News Theme); The Olympic Spirit; Star Wars Theme; Cantina Band (from Star Wars);
The Imperial March (Darth Vaders Theme); Theme From Jaws; Theme From E.T. (The Extra-Terrestrial)
Three Songs of Colonial America
Yankee Doodle; Johnny Has Gone For A Soldier; Chester
Basin Street Blues
The Muppet Show Theme
Highlights from Jesus Christ Superstar
The Incredibles (Main theme from the Disney movie)
United Nations March