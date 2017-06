Mt. Pleasant Community Band Concert Program

Mt. Pleasant Community Band Concert

Thursday June 29 7:00 pm

Central Park

Bonds of Unity

The Light Eternal

Brass in the Basement

The Phantom of the Opera Medley

Captain America March

A Scottish Ballade

Root Beer Rag

Last Full Measure – A Gettysburg Remembrance

March of the Belgian Paratroopers

A saxophone quartet will entertain with several selections before the concert