Mt. Pleasant Community 4th of July Celebration

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mt. Pleasant 4th of July Committee invites everyone to participate in the Community 4th of July Celebration on Wednesday, July 4th at McMillan Park.

The Independence Day Parade starts at 5 pm, followed by free trolley and carousel rides. Meet Your Local Heroes begins with the arrival of MedForce at 4:30. Henry County fire departments and state, county and local law enforcement will be there to greet people following the parade.

The Kids’ Area opens at 5:30 pm. Inflatables will operate until 8 pm. There will be free face painting from 5:30-8:30 pm.

The committee also welcomes Pink Heals – Sauk Valley, Ill chapter. Visit the Pink Heals fire truck and learn how they help communities support people in need. Rather than supporting a cause, the Pink Heals organization supports women and their families battling all illnesses.

Henry County Cattleman and Southeast Iowa Competition Dance Team will be serving food. Cotton Candy sales will benefit Henry County Relay for Life.

Music by DJ Midnight Crystal all evening. Fireworks at dark.

There is no admission cost, but donations will be collected that evening.

For a $30 donation, there are front row parking spaces available with picnic tables in the reserved parking area. To reserve a spot call 319-383-0255.