Mt. Pleasant City Council Will Meet

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Central Park Coffee letter regarding use of city sidewalk;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 2nd reading of proposed ordinance regarding residential sprinkler requirements.

5:30 PM Public hearing on proposed vacation & sale of a portion of North Porter.

Resolution approving vacation of a portion of North Porter Street.

Resolution directing transfer of a portion of North Porter Street to adjoining property

owners.

* e) Renewal application for a Special Class C Liquor License for Panda Kitchen.

New Business 1st reading of proposed ordinance increasing solid waste recycling fee.

Resolution approving acquisition of a utility easement from Jeff & Lori Greiner.

Resolution approving development agreement for Robin Run sewer improvements.

Approval of Engineering Services Agreement for N.E. Lagoon improvements.

Resolution setting date for hearing/letting on Aquatic Center slide & filter improvements.

Resolution approving Internal Advance for rec trail on North Iris Street.

Public Forum