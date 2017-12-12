Mt. Pleasant City Council will meet

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Abstract of Election; Request to purchase City ROW;

Request to vacate alley;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed issuance of not to exceed $6,300,000

General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action re: not to exceed

$6,300,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

Resolution ratifying & approving notice for not to exceed 700,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

Resolution rejecting bids for Jay St. sanitary sewer improvements.

Resolution setting date to receive bids for Jay St. sanitary sewer improvements.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance establishing No Parking on N. Grand Ave.

9) New Business –

a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance amending City ordinances regarding placement

of trash receptacles.

b) 1st reading of proposed ordinance to change maximum occupancy of rental

dwellings.

c) 1st reading of proposed ordinance to require minimum dimension for dwellings in

B-1, B-2 & B-3 zoning districts.

d) Approve Airport Capital Improvements Plan.

Resolution approving appointment of SEIRPC representative.

Resolution approving agreement with IDOT for South Iris Trail project.

Authorize agreement for review of Fire Department procedures.

Public Forum