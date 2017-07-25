Mt. Pleasant City Council Will Meet

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications,

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

Change Order No. 3 on the Baker Street Paving Project.

* b Request to close parking on north side of Central Park (Monroe St) for Praise and

Picnic in the Park.

* c) Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound System – 300 S. Iris (Splitz Lounge).

* d) Request to close McMillan Park Road for Access Energy annual meeting.

* e) Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound Systems for Iowa Wesleyan

University at Presidents house.

New Business –

Resolution setting date for hearing on proposed sale of lot at 401 S. Jefferson St.

Engineering Services Agreement for Iris St. Rec Trail.

Go into Closed Session pursuant to Iowa Code Sec. 21.5 (j).

Public Forum –