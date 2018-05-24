Mt. Pleasant City Council Notes…..

Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Ron Archer said in his report at the City Council meeting Wednesday night that his department has received over 80 tall grass complaints. His officers are charged with enforcing a city ordinance regulating residential lawn grass height. He asks residents to please keep their lawns mowed or they will face fines.

Mt. Pleasant residents are also, again reminded, to not mow grass clippings into the streets. When it rains the clippings are washed into the storm drains, plugging up the drains and causing city crews to spend up to one whole day cleaning them out.

The Mt. Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. City Administrator Brent Schleisman told the council a storm sewer issue was discovered during the excavating work at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. Crews discovered the storm sewer that runs East and West thru the parking lot isn’t deep enough. Fixing the situation will mean all of the $550,000 grant for the paving project will have to be used. Schleisman had hoped only about $440,000 of the grant would be spent.

During the meeting Street Committee Chair Kent White said some business owners on Jefferson Street say they are still losing business due to the street work. White encourages people to continue to patronize the businesses, assuring everyone that the sidewalks and entrances are still accessible. Work is expected to be finished by June 1. But White also warned that the same work will take place again next year affecting Main Street.

The City Council passed a resolution setting June 13 at 5:30 pm as the date and time for a public hearing on a proposed zone change for property at 107 E. Mill Street. The property owner, Rande McAllister wished to build a duplex on the lot that is zoned for single dwelling homes only.