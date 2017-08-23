Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets Wednesday

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

Resolution accepting Baker Street Paving Project (Lincoln to Palm)

Request of Red Flag Tour to close parking in the100 block of North Main (west side).

Mayoral appointments – Airport Advisory Committee

Community Development Committee

Board of Adjustment

Final Change Order on Baker Street project (Lincoln to Palm)

* e) Application for 5-Day Class C Liquor License & Outdoor Service Permit for

St. Alphonsus at 607 S. Jackson Street pending liquor liability insurance.

New Business –

Resolution authorizing the purchase of real estate.

Approve contracts for Environmental Phase I & Archeological/Historic reviews.

1st reading of proposed ordinance amending tall sign regulations along highways.

1st reading of proposed ordinance amending B-1 (Limited Business District) sign

regulations.

Authorize Mayor to sign purchase agreement for sewer jetter.

Authorize the Mayor to sign contract with IDOT for STP funds for Main Street

improvements.