Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets Wednesday Night

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications, petitions –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – a) 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed adoption of Comprehensive Plan.

b) Resolution approving adoption of MP2030 Comprehensive Plan.

c) 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed plans & specs. for Waste Water

Treatment Screen Replacement Project.

d) Resolution awarding contract for WWTP Screen Replacement Project.

e) Mayoral appointments to – Historic Preservation

– Main Street

f) Resolution approving renewal of agreement with Mt. Pleasant Benefitted Fire.

* g) Renewal application for Class E Liquor License, Class C Beer Permit & Class B Wine

Permit for Wal-Mart at 1045 North Grand Avenue.

New Business – a) Resolution approving 2016 Tax Abatements.

b) Approval of Engineering Services Agreement for Winfield Avenue improvements.

c) Resolution setting date for hearing on proposed Loan & Disbursement Agreement

and the issuance of not to exceed $5,100,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes (SRF)

Jay Street etc.

d) Resolution setting date for hearing on proposed Loan & Disbursement Agreement

and the issuance of not to exceed $500,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes (SRF)

Water Quality Project/Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

e) Approval of Engagement Agreement with Ahlers & Cooney in connection with

not to exceed $5,600,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes.

Public Forum –