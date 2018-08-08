Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets 8-8-18

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed plans & specs for Family Aquatic Center sides &

Mechanical building renovations.

Resolution approving award of contract for pool slides & filter improvements.

Resolution approving award of contract for Sewers & Manholes: Repairs &

Replacement project, Area 2 North.

Resolution approving award of contract for Sewers & Manholes: Repairs &

Replacement project, Area 2 South.

Resolution approving award of contract for Sewers & Manholes: Repairs &

Replacement project, Area 3.

Change Order A on the Fire Rescue truck purchase.

Change Order B on the Fire Rescue truck purchase.

Change Order on South Main & Jefferson Street project.

Change Order No. 3 on Jay Street Sanitary Sewer Project.

Change Order No. 2 on the Mapleleaf Parking Lot paving project.

* k) Renewal application for Class C Liquor License for Rumors at 117 S. Jefferson.

* l) Renewal application for Class B Beer Permit for Costas at 115 South Jefferson.

* m) Application for 5-Day Class B Beer Permit for Iowa Wesleyan.

New Business

2nd reading of proposed ordinance regarding signatures required for zone changes.

1st reading of proposed ordinance increasing abatement administration fee.

Approval of Engineering Services Agreement for Bergdahl/Hill/Hayward street

improvements.

Approval of agreement with Southeast Iowa Regional Planning for procurement

services for Rec. Trail Phase 6.

Approve hiring Hickey Contracting for South Main wing wall replacements.

Approval of application for 14 Day Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service for Iowa Craft Beer in McMillan Park.

Approval of Main Street request to close parking spaces during Old Thresher Reunion.

Public Forum.