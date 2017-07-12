Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets 7-12-17

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications,

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

Resolution of support for Henry County Jail project.

Change Order No. 2 on Baker Street Paving Project.

Request from Chamber of Commerce to block off a portion of South Jefferson

adjacent to Central Park.

* d) Renewal application from Panda Kitchen for a Special Class C Liquor License

(beer & wine) at 119 North Jefferson Street.

* e) Renewal application from Rumors for a Class C Liquor License at 117 South Jefferson

Street.

New Business –

Resolution waiving subdivision regulations for Parks Subdivision, Hickory

Avenue (within 2 miles of city limits). Gary Parks owner.

Review site plan amendment #3 for Steffes Auction House, East Commerce Dr.

Public Forum –