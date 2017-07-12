Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets 7-12-17

Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets 7-12-17Written by Theresa Rose on July 12, 2017
The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine
by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-
members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember
or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and
will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications,
- Approve agenda.
*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.
*6. Approve payment of bills.
*7. Receive reports of Officers –
- Old Business –
- Resolution of support for Henry County Jail project.
- Change Order No. 2 on Baker Street Paving Project.
- Request from Chamber of Commerce to block off a portion of South Jefferson
adjacent to Central Park.
* d) Renewal application from Panda Kitchen for a Special Class C Liquor License
(beer & wine) at 119 North Jefferson Street.
* e) Renewal application from Rumors for a Class C Liquor License at 117 South Jefferson
Street.
New Business –
- Resolution waiving subdivision regulations for Parks Subdivision, Hickory
Avenue (within 2 miles of city limits). Gary Parks owner.
- Review site plan amendment #3 for Steffes Auction House, East Commerce Dr.
- Public Forum –
- Adjourn.