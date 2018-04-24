Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets 4-25-18

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Kristi Ray, Area Development Commission; request to

vacate alley adjacent to 1011 E. Henry;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance rezoning Robin Run (north of Ashford Park) from B-3 to R-4 (Modular, Manufactured& Mobile Home District).

Change Order on Jay Street Sewer Reconstruction project.

Amendment on S. Main & Jefferson Reconstruction Engineering Agreement.

* d) Renewal Application for Class C Liquor License for Keo’s Grill & Back Bar at 121

North Jefferson Street.

* e) Request to close a portion of parking along Main Street for Car Cruise on May 11.

* f) Renewal application for Class Liquor License for Pizza Hut at 900 North Grand Ave.

New Business a) Review site plan for Robin Run (north of Ashford Park/Sunnybrook Assisted

Living)

b) Approve contract for sewer cleaning (Municipal Pipe)

c) Resolution approving FY18/19 salaries for Seasonal Employees.

d) Resolution approving city employee wages for FY18/19.

e) Resolution approving FY18/19 wages for Fire Dept. personnel.

Resolution awarding contract for Saunders Park Road improvements.

Approve Engineering Services Agreement for Saunders Park Road.

Resolution setting date for public hearing on Rec trail at Linden Dr. & S. Iris Street.

Resolution waiving Council review for county V6 Subdivision.

Resolution approving final plat for Pin Oak Subdivision

Approve contract for demolition of house at Mt. Pleasant Airport.

Set hearing/letting on sewer lining project.

Set hearing/letting for sanitary sewer spot repairs & manhole replacement project.

Approval of Engineering Services for Central Business District.

Public Forum