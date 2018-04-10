Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets 4-11-18

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance establishing hours for United Thru Play Park.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance rezoning Robin Run (North of Ashford Park) from B-3 to R-4 (Modular, Manufactured& Mobile Home District).

Approval of proposal for South Main sewer rehab projects.

Approval of proposal for North Jefferson sewer rehab. projects.

Approve contract for City employee health insurance renewal.

Mayoral appointments – Community Development Committee

-Park & Recreation Advisory Committee

* g) Application for Class C Liquor License & Outdoor Service Permit, Ruth benefit,

McMillan Park (Nick’s Rome Tap).

* h) Main Street Mount Pleasant’s request for use of Central Park & to sell alcohol for

Rock Around the Block & other 2018 events in the park.

* i) Application for Class B Beer Permit for N Q Pizza d/b/a Pau Revere Pizza at 112

West Washington Street.

New Business a) Resolution approving appointment of Firefighters.

b) Resolution approving purchase of 2019 Fire Dept Rescue vehicle

c) Approve contract for sale of the City’s current rescue vehicle.

d) Approve Fire Dept. study committee.

e) 1st reading of proposed ordinance creating Wastewater Treatment Department.

1st reading of proposed ordinance creating job description for Wastewater

Treatment Department Head.

Application for Special Class C Liquor License (Beer-Wine) for Walt’s Taproom

at 111 West Monroe Street.

Public Forum