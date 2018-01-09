Mt. Pleasant City Council Meets 1-10-18

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed plans & specs. for Jay Street sanitary

sewer improvements.

Resolution adopting plans, specs. & form of contract for Jay St. sewer project.

Resolution approving award of contract for Jay Street sanitary sewer project.

Resolution approving contract & bond for Jay St. sanitary sewer project.

Establish time of regular City Council meetings.

Confirm that City Council meetings will be conducted according to Roberts

Rule of Order.

Approve appointment of Mayor Pro Tem.

Approve designation of official newspaper for City legal notices.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance regarding removal of solid waste containers.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance requiring minimum dimensions for dwellings in business zoning districts.

Approve appointment of City Council Standing Committees & designation

of Chairman.

Resolution directing sale of not to exceed $5,410,000 General

Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

* m) Renewal application from Walmart Supercenter for Class E Liquor License,

Class C Beer Permit, Class B Wine Permit at 1045 North Grand Avenue.

New Business a) Resolution authorizing execution of an Agreement with Mt. Pleasant Benefited

Fire District for shared equipment.

Public Forum