Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting Notes

The Mt. Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday.

The city has received an offer from Betty Hornaday to purchase an empty lot at 401 S. Jefferson Street for $7,703, the assessed value of the real estate. The city acquired the lot and tore down the house that previously stood there. The council set August 9 at 5:30 pm as the time for a public hearing regarding the proposed sale. Following that hearing, the council will be asked to make a decision on whether or not to sell the property. It is the recommendation of Planning and Zoning that a condition of the sale is that a single family dwelling is constructed on the site within two years of the sale.

The council approved a change order for the Baker Street reconstruction project. This does not involve an increase or reduction in cost. Rather it allows the contractor to have until August 31 to complete the project. The only thing left to do is seed the right of way but it has been too hot and dry for that.

The council approved an engineering service agreement with Warner Engineering to design and oversee the construction of the Iris Street recreation trail project. The project is approved for federal funding thru the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2020 but the city has been told it’s possible the project will be moved up to 2018. The city wants to be ready to get started if that occurs.

The first reading of an ordinance amending sewer rates passed. The amendment increases the rates by 30 cents per one thousands gallons each year between now and July 1 of 2023. The increase is necessary in order to generate revenue to pay for upgrades to the city’s system due to DNR requirements.

At the end of the meeting the council adjourned to closed session to discuss a real estate matter. No action was taken when the council returned to open session.