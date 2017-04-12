Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications, petitions –Arts Impact Board;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

2nd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance regarding parking on Oakbrook Lane,

Oakbrook Drive & on Jay Street.

Approval of amendment to agreement with SEIRPC to administer Jay St. CDBG & SRF

Approval of agreement with SEIRPC to administer Air Piping & Bar Screen SRF.

New Business – a) Resolution approving TIF award to Hearth & Home for sewer improvements.

b) Approve award of contract for 2017 Chip & Seal program.

c) 1st reading of proposed ordinance setting fine for false alarm fire calls.

Public Forum –