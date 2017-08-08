Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications,

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed sale of lot at 401 S. Jefferson Street.

Resolution approving sale of lot at 401 S. Jefferson Street.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance increasing sewer flow fee.

Change Order No. 3 on the Air Piping Project.

Change Order No. One on the WWTP Bar Screen Replacement Project.

Resolution accepting Air Piping project.

* g Request to close Main Street from Pearl Street to Broad for Rock Around the Campus.

New Business –

Review site plan for Heather Branch Estates apartments, 1000 block E. Linden Drive.

Resolution approving Loan & Disbursement Agreement with Iowa Finance Authority

for $3,500,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes.

Resolution approving Loan & Disbursement Agreement with Iowa Finance Authority

for $1,600,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes.

Approve contract for City bridge inspections.

Approve contract for Iris Street/Washington rec trail connector.

Application of 5-Day Special Class C Liquor License & Outdoor Service Permit from

Iowa Wesleyan University.

Public Forum –