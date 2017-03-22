Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications, petitions –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance establishing a municipal sewer permit.

Resolution approving & authorizing a form of Loan Agreement with Iowa Finance

Authority for Workforce Housing Project.

* c) Renewal application for Class A Liquor License for Veterans Club of Henry County at 300

West Monroe Street.

New Business – a) Resolution approving hiring of Public Works Dept. Maintenance Worker.

b) Approval of Engineering Services Agreement for street improvements (asphalt).

c) 1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding parking on Oakbrook Drive Oakbrook Lane and Jay Street Monroe