Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting 11-8-17

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 2nd reading of proposed ordinance to increase Park & Recreation fees.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance increase building permit fees.

Change Order No.3 on the Washington & Courtland asphalt project.

Resolution accepting Washington & Courtland Asphalt Project.

Resolution authorizing internal advance for Mapleleaf Drive & Harvey

Harvey Drive Storm Sewer improvements.

* f) Renewal application for a Class C Permit for Hy-Vee Drugstore at 129 S. Jefferson St.

9) New Business –

a) Award contract for Vibration Monitoring Services within Central Business District.

b) Approval of Engineering Services Agreement for West Winfield Avenue Replacement.

c) Approval of Engineering Service Agreement for South Jefferson St. Replacement.

d) Authorize Mayor to sign agreement for dissemination agent for proposed bond issues.

Authorize Mayor to sign Engagement Agreement for bond counsel for proposed

issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

Resolution setting date for hearing on proposed issuance of not to exceed $6,300,000

General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

Set date for amendment of FY18 budget.

Public Forum