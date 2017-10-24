Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting 10-25-17

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed plans for Jay Street Sewer Improvements.

Resolution awarding contract for Jay Street sewer improvements.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance establishing a stop intersection at North Main & Mill Street.

Approve contract for Phase II Study on properties on Cedar Lane.

* e) Renewal application for a Class C Permit for Mount Pleasant BP at 2120 E. Washington.

* f) Renewal application for a Special Class C Liquor License for Jerry’s at 2105 East

Washington Street.

9) New Business –

a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance increasing Park & Recreation fees.

b) 1st reading of proposed ordinance increasing building and plumbing fees.

c) Authorize purchase of building permit software.

Resolution authorizing TIF Internal Advance for Baker Street improvements.

Public Forum