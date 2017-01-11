Mt. Pleasant City Council Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications, petitions –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

a) 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed Baker Street improvements.

b) Resolution awarding contract for Baker Street Improvements Project.

c) Resolution authorizing Internal Advance to TIF for Baker Street, Palm to Wal-Mart)

d) Resolution authorizing Internal Advance to TIF for Harvey Road Storm Sewer.

* e) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Dollar General Store at 710 N. Grand

New Business – a) Resolution approving 28E Agreement with Mt. Pleasant Schools for shared Water

Quality Improvements Project (Mapleleaf Athletic Complex).

b) Approval of site plan for Hearth & Home Technologies expansion at 1915 W. Saunders.

c) Resolution approving promotion of Fire Fighter Reserve.

d) Set date for public hearing on proposed adoption of update Comprehensive Plan.

e) Resolution approving change in Fire Dept. officer assignments.

f) Hearing & approval for renewal of Police Dept. computer lease.

g) Set date for public hearing on proposed rezoning of 1010 E. Washington St. from

B-1 Limited Business & Professional Office to B-3 General Retail & Commercial,

Karl Braun, owner.

Public Forum –