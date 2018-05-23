Mt. Pleasant City Council Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – Resolution setting date for public hearing on proposed zone change from R-1 to

R-2 for 107 E. Mill St (Rande McAllister owner)

Change Order No. 1 on the S. Main/Jefferson Street improvements project. Change Order No. 2 on the S. Main/Jefferson Street improvements project.

* d) Renewal Application for Class E Liquor License for Mt. Pleasant Fast Break

at 201 E. Washington Street.

* e) Application for Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for Main Street

Mount Pleasant in Central Park on May 29, 2018.