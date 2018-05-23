Mt. Pleasant City Council Agenda

Mt. Pleasant City Council AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on May 23, 2018
The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine
by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-
members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember
or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and
will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications-
- Approve agenda.
*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.
*6. Approve payment of bills.
*7. Receive reports of Officers –
- Old Business –
- Resolution setting date for public hearing on proposed zone change from R-1 to
R-2 for 107 E. Mill St (Rande McAllister owner)
- Change Order No. 1 on the S. Main/Jefferson Street improvements project.
- Change Order No. 2 on the S. Main/Jefferson Street improvements project.
* d) Renewal Application for Class E Liquor License for Mt. Pleasant Fast Break
at 201 E. Washington Street.
* e) Application for Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service Permit for Main Street
Mount Pleasant in Central Park on May 29, 2018.
- New Business
- a) Resolution approve hiring of Refuse Collection Driver.
- b) 1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding Business Park signs
- Public Forum
- Adjourn to meet 5/30/18 at 5:00 PM.