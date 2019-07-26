Mt. P. Street Work Update

Kinney & Sons are completing the storm drainage work on North Main St. today Friday July 26th. To start the week off Monday July 29th Kinney & Sons will finish removing concrete between Monroe St. & Madison St. and start grading to place the subbase rock. Weather permitting they hope to finish the area between the North side of Monroe St. to South side of Madison St. by Wednesday morning July 31st.

Then on Wednesday July 31st they will shut down the majority of the Monroe St. & Madison St. intersection to prep it for new pavement. Traffic will still be able to flow East on Monroe St. and South on Main St. from Monroe St. around the square. No traffic will be able to go east bound at Monroe St. & Main St. intersection. We hope to get two way traffic on Main St. to Monroe St. & West on Monroe St. once we get the subbase rock all placed until the time we pave and then we will have to go back to one way until concrete matures.

Once they complete Monroe St. & Main St. intersection they will then be closing down the Madison St. & North Main St. intersection to prep for paving. The entire intersection will be closed until paving is completed. The timing on this will be Friday August 2nd or Monday August 5th depending on progress and weather.

Weather permitting Mike Nelson Concrete could possibly be ready to start placing some concrete late the week of August 5th to August 9th.

Kinney & Sons will continue grading, placing gabion baskets and replacing a sanitary sewer line in the coming week of July 29 on South Jefferson Street. Their work will continue to take place between Yocum Lane and the North side of Corry Court. Homeowners in the construction zone will still have access to their properties. It hasn’t been determined yet when paving will take place. But the city engineer said it would not be done before Old Threshers.