Mt. P. Street Projects Update

South Main Street

If weather permits conditions to do the seeding, the plan is to have S. Main St. open from Washington to Green by as early the Week of August 27th as possible. Residents south of Green St. will continue to have access from Green St.

There will be no access from S. Main St. to the Municipal Parking Lot south of Two Rivers Bank until sometime in September.

Kinney & Sons has finished the grade preparation for paving from Webster St. south to the South Park Apartments.

The houses north of the apartments will continue to have access from the south using the sub grade until paving begins on that stretch.

Jones schedule for paving this stretch depends on weather and schedules for paving on other projects, including S. Locust St. As soon as a schedule is set for that paving we will notify everyone of that plan.

Jay Street Sewer Project

Drish Construction will continue sewer construction on Jay St. North from Warren St.

It appears now that the intersection of Locust St. will likely not be open for the start of School on the 23rd.

Drish Construction has an intake to build, and Jones Contracting has several independent concrete sections to place. Some sections have to cure before an adjoining section can be placed so the schedule is challenging. Depending on weather, &c. everyone is working hard to have the street open by the end of the week of the 27th.

Linden & Iris St. Trail

Hickey Contracting will continue paving on the new Recreational Trail along South Iris St. from the USDA Office Building south and along Linden Dr.