Mr. Ronald Gilbert Platt,

Mr. Ronald Gilbert Platt, age 74, of New London, IA passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange, Mo. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery in La Grange. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the New London Fire and Rescue, American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.