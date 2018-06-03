Mr. Jon Paul Rowley, 60, of Salem, IA died May 30, 2018 at his home.

Born on October 23, 1957 in Burlington, he was the son of Robert C. and Evelyn (Linquist) Rowley.

Jon was a 1976 graduate of Burlington High School. He worked as a welder and inspector at Heatilator Inc. of Mt. Pleasant, IA for 24 years. He was of the Methodist faith.

He loved dirt track racing and helping on the pit crew for Billy Dusenbery’s Camaro, drag racing and time spent with his dogs.

He is survived by his son Dustin Paul (Miranda) Rowley of Burlington; one sister, Christina Goodwin of Washington, IL; Three brothers, Robert Rowley, Thomas Rowley, Kevin Rowley, all of Burlington, and Craig Rowley of Dumfries, VA; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The visitation for Mr. Rowley will be 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 5th at Lunning Chapel. Private family inurnment will be in Aspen Grove at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel.