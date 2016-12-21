MPU Board Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant Utilities Board of Trustees met Tuesday in regular session. Treasurer Randy Neff reported gross receipts for the month of November at one million, 98 thousand, 553 dollars.

The board passed a resolution accepting the water main system installed to serve Crossroads RV Park and approved authorization of a proposed confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement between the Utilities and Nextera Energy regarding future long-term transmission needs.

Manager Jack Hedgcock reported on the November 14 installation of the new Adams Substation Transformer. The old transformer will be refurbished and will be used at the Park Substation.

Hearth and Home Technologies Representative Rusty Taylor attended the meeting with a request for the Utilities to help with cost of moving a water line. The line runs along the west side of the building where the company plans to build a 90,000 square foot addition. It’s estimated moving the water line will cost $100,000. Hearth and Home would like for the Utilities to cover half. The board will study the request and make a decision at the January meeting.

The Utilities lawyer and Manager Hedgecock continue to work with a resident who is building a new home outside the city limits but within the Mt. Pleasant two mile area of responsibility. The resident wants to hook up to Rathbun Rural Water since it is much closer than the end Mt. Pleasant Utilities line. There is already an agreement that allows this but the agreement also says if the Utilities were to extend its’ water line in the future, the resident would have to disconnect from Rathbun and pay to hook up to the city service. The resident doesn’t want to be charged for the possible hook-up in the future and the Utilities can’t guarantee what that charge would be. The two sides continue to work out something that will be agreeable to both.