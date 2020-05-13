MPMU Water Main Project

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will start construction on the Adams & Monroe Street Water Main Replacement Project on Monday, May 18th, weather permitting.

The first phase of the project will be the 100 block of S. Adams Street from E. Monroe to E. Washington Street.

During this time the south bound lane of S. Adams Street will be closed to traffic.

The Utilities regrets any inconvenience this may cause. For questions, please call the Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities at 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.).