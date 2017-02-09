MPHS WRESTLING VS JOHNSTON

Written by John Kuhens on February 9, 2017

 

132
Cade Moss (Johnston) over Avante Henley (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 3:49)
6
0
138
Sterling Brunk (Johnston) over Nate Wallace (Mount Pleasant) (Dec 9-3)
3
0
145
Jaden Davis (Mount Pleasant) over nOah Rogers (Johnston) (Fall 3:38)
0
6
152
Elliot Pohlmeyer (Johnston) over James DeMeyer (Mount Pleasant) (MD 9-1)
4
0
160
Collin Hushagen (Johnston) over Garrett Boecker (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 0:20)
6
0
170
Riley Romick (Johnston) over Logan Bass (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 0:53)
6
0
182
Zach Beason (Mount Pleasant) over Emin Okic (Johnston) (Fall 3:22)
0
6
195
Dalton Bass (Mount Pleasant) over Bobby Piagentini (Johnston) (Fall 2:55)
0
6
220
Dalton Shull (Mount Pleasant) over Ben Standish (Johnston) (MD 10-2)
0
4
285
Jake Ryan (Johnston) over Anthony Carrasco (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 3:00)
6
0
106
Thomas Edwards (Johnston) over Corbin Broeker (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 1:11)
6
0
113
James Edwards (Johnston) over Brayden Ackles (Mount Pleasant) (MD 12-3)
4
0
120
Colby Laub (Johnston) over Tyler Raub (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 1:32)
6
0
126
Zach Price (Johnston) over Conner Coleman (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 0:20)
6
0
Team Score:
53
22