MPHS WRESTLING VS JOHNSTON

|
|
132
|
Cade Moss
(Johnston) over Avante Henley (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 3:49)
|
6
|
0
|
|
138
|
|
3
|
0
|
|
145
|
|
0
|
6
|
|
152
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
160
|
Collin Hushagen
(Johnston) over Garrett Boecker (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 0:20)
|
6
|
0
|
|
170
|
Riley Romick
(Johnston) over Logan Bass (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 0:53)
|
6
|
0
|
|
182
|
|
0
|
6
|
|
195
|
|
0
|
6
|
|
220
|
|
0
|
4
|
|
285
|
Jake Ryan
(Johnston) over Anthony Carrasco (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 3:00)
|
6
|
0
|
|
106
|
Thomas Edwards
(Johnston) over Corbin Broeker (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 1:11)
|
6
|
0
|
|
113
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
120
|
Colby Laub (Johnston) over Tyler Raub (Mount Pleasant) (Fall 1:32)
|
6
|
0
|
|
126
|
|
6
|
0
|
Team Score:
|
53
|
22