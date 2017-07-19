MPHS SOFTBALL RFESULTS

Defending State Champion Oskaloosa edged Mt. Pleasant 3-2 in 8 innings Tuesday afternoon in Ft. Dodge at the State summer softball championships. Cali Liechty suffered the loss in the circle. Chi Glaha led the hitting going 3-4. Panthers now play Sergeant Bluff in the consolation round at noon. If they win they play at 4 pm for 5th and if they lose they play at 4 pm for 7th. KILJ will carry all the games live. Fairfield lost 5-4 to Charles City and will also play at noon and 4 in the consolation round.