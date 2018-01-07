Honor Band Selections

Three Mount Pleasant students have been selected to the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Bands based on auditions conducted Saturday at Fairfield High School. Chosen to the Middle School Honor Band was Mount Pleasant eighth grade student Alyssa Dascher on flute. Picked to play in the High School Honor Band were sophomores Claire Holtkamp on the contra bass clarinet and Annika Rynders on alto saxophone. For Rynders this is the second time she has received this honor as two years ago as an eighth grade student she was chosen to play in the Middle School Honor Band. At the audition students from all schools are grouped together regardless of school size and are required to perform several scales from memory as well as two songs and a solo for a judge. The Honor Bands will present a concert January 20 at Iowa City West High School with the Middle School Honor Band performing at 5:00 pm followed by the High School Honor Band at 6:00 pm.