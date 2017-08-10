MPHS MEET THE PLAYERS AND SCRIMMAGE

MPHS MEET THE PLAYERS AND SCRIMMAGEWritten by John Kuhens on August 10, 2017
On Friday August 18th the fall Mt. Pleasant High School Sports teams will hold their meet the players night. It will have a different look this year with the high school football teams scrimmaging against Ottumwa.
6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals
7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins
– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country
– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions
– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball
7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;
7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. Ottumwa (North End) / JV MP vs. Ottumwa (South End)
8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. Ottumwa