MPHS MEET THE PLAYERS AND SCRIMMAGE

On Friday August 18th the fall Mt. Pleasant High School Sports teams will hold their meet the players night. It will have a different look this year with the high school football teams scrimmaging against Ottumwa.

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. Ottumwa (North End) / JV MP vs. Ottumwa (South End)

8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. Ottumwa