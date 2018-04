MPHS DRAKE RESULTS

Lexie Magnani of the M.P. Panthers threw 37′ 3 3/4″ at Drake in the discus. Tipton junior Jamie Kofron wins the high school girls shot put this afternoon at the Drake Relays. Kofron, who was 2nd going to the finals threw a season best 45-05.5 on that last throw to take first.

Keegan Rich of MPHS places 4th in Drake long jump at 22′ 1 1/4″. winner Blair Brooks of Marion 22′ 8 1/4″