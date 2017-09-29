MPHS Crowns Homecoming Royalty

The 2017 Homecoming Court was announced during Boom Night Thursday at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. This year’s queen isHomecoming queen Danielle Broeker, daughter of Wanda and Brent Broeker. And the King is Brody McGhghy, son of Todd and Michelle McGhghy. The members of their court are….Delaney McDowell, Katelyn Ensminger, Kalynn Batey, Qian Qian Ye

Nathaniel Zaragoza, Jordon Magnani, Colin Mulford, Jake Lowe. The Royalty will be featured in Friday’s parade and will also be presented at the Homecoming Dance Saturday night.