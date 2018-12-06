MPCSD School Board Site Committee Meeting

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 6, 2018, to review/discuss:

Mapleleaf Paving Project – Sewer Update Update on Pickleball Court Project/Construction High School Gymnasium Recognition Banners City of Mount Pleasant Emergency Operation Plan Emergency Shelter Centers IASB District #9 Representative Voting Information

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.