MPCSD School Board Meetig Agendas

MPCSD School Board Meetig AgendasWritten by Theresa Rose on March 5, 2021
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SCHOOL BOARD FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office, 1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, to review/discuss:
- FY22 Certified Budget Calculations – Preliminary
- Historical Contractual Settlement Data
- Expenditure Comparison with Similar Iowa School Districts
- Review AFSCME Local 3865 Contract Tentative Agreement
- EMC Insurance Update
- 2021 Mount Pleasant Area Laborshed Data Review
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office, 1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102,Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 to review/discuss:
- Second Reading of School Board Policy 707.5 Wellness Policy
- Open School Board Policy Series 600 Educational Program
- Review MPCSD Return to Learn Plan
- Open Enrollment Transportation
- Review 2020-2021 Calendar: Make-up days due to weather-related closures
These meetings are open to the public.