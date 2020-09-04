MPCSD POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

MPCSD POLICY COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on September 4, 2020
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:15PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 to review/discuss:
- Second Reading of new Board Policy 105 Discrimination and Harassment Based on Sex Prohibited (Title IX)
- Open School Board Policy Series 400, Staff Personnel for Review
- Review 2020-2021 Elementary Student Handbook
- Review 2020-2021 Tentative Fundraisers
- Return to Learn Plan Review
- Hybrid Learning Model
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome