MPCSD POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on September 4, 2020

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:15PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 to review/discuss:

  1. Second Reading of new Board Policy 105 Discrimination and Harassment Based on Sex Prohibited (Title IX)
  2. Open School Board Policy Series 400, Staff Personnel for Review
  3. Review 2020-2021 Elementary Student Handbook
  4. Review 2020-2021 Tentative Fundraisers
  5. Return to Learn Plan Review
    1. Hybrid Learning Model

 The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome