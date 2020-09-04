MPCSD FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

MPCSD FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on September 4, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District
Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30PM on Friday, September 4, 2020, to review/discuss:
- Review Substitute Teacher Pay
- Update on FY20 Financial Closeout
- Instructional Support Levy Update
- FY19 Statewide Management Fund Balances
- Review FY21 Penny Sales Tax Revenue Estimates
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome