MPCHS Speech Contest Results

Group Improv:

The Fantastic Four (Olivia Larson, Emma Pieper, Blake Bentler and Ally Wixom) recieved a I and are headed to State on February 8th!

Wasted Potential (Jude Beasley, Maggie Fitzpatrick and Tristen Davis) recieved a II with positive comments (and had to follow a group that had been disqualified)

Chaos (Alician Todd, Angelique Frazier-Neitman, MeKyle Frazier-Neitman and Kylie Morizot) recieved a II with positive comments.

Musical Theatre group, singing “Marry the Man Today” (Angelique Frazier-Neitman and Kylie Morizot) received a II with positive comments!

Now to prepare for Individual competition on February 29th.

Thank you to Coach Jessi Rich