MPCHS Service Club Trick or Treating for the Cup

The Mt. Pleasant High School Interact Club is Trick-or-Treating for Cans this year. Members of this service group go door to door on October 31st during the normal trick-or-treat time from 5 pm 7 pm asking for non perishable food items instead of candy.

Everything they collect, will be donated to the Fellowship Cup. Also, if the teens don’t get around to your house and you would still like to donate, you can always drop some items off at the Fellowship Cup directly.