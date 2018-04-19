MPCHS Senior Awards Assembly

The Mount Pleasant Community High School Senior Awards Assembly will be held Thursday May 17 at 7:00 pm in the high school gymnasium.

The Awards Assembly is an opportunity to recognize graduating seniors on their accomplishments including awards and scholarships received.

Organizations that would like to present scholarships or awards should contact Kelli Nehring at the high school at 385-7700 or email kelli.nehring@mtpcsd.org by Thursday May 10, 2018.