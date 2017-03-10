MPCHS Individual Speech Contest March 11

MPCHS Individual Speech Contest March 11Written by Theresa Rose on March 10, 2017
Going to state for individuals on the 11:
Willow Barton – Storytelling
Elijah Helton – Original Oratory and Spontaneous Speaking
Riley Kempker – Acting and Prose
Brooke Fraise – Musical Theater
Jacob Crooks – Prose
Cassandra Munford – Musical Theater
Jessica Whaley – Review
Starr Bujanowski – Storytelling
Heather Wilson – Original Oratory
Emily Helton – Storytelling
For the state competition in February for large group, here are the names of students in attendance for various team events:
Riley Kempker, Delaney Wilson, Trevor Lambert, Elijah Helton, Emily Helton, Jacob Crooks, Maddy Gooden, Ally Wixom, Cassandra Munford, Willow Barton, Piper Wiley, Jaci Childres, Noemi Gonzalez, Starr Bujanowski, Heather Wilson, Jessica Whaley, Brooke Fraise, Emely Duron-Portillo, Darrick Fraise