MPACC to Hold Rock Around the Block Friday, June 30

MOUNT PLEASANT— Get ready to kick the summer off with live music, food, beverages, games and activities for the whole family to enjoy in Central Park of Mount Pleasant! The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce (MPACC) is excited to roll out the first of three Rock Around the Block community events for the summer of 2017 on Friday, June 30.

The event will start at 5:30 pm with activities for the kids and the sale of food by the Henry County Pork Producers and beverages from Budweiser and Pepsi. The local band Whiskey Friends will take the stage from 6:00-10:00 pm.

The premier sponsor of the June 30 event with an agricultural focus, is Henry County Farm Bureau, who will also be celebrating their 100th anniversary. Over 15 other sponsors will be setting up games and activities, including a hay bale toss, photo booth, prize wheel, tattoos, plinko, sno cones, bounce house and obstacle course, and an appearance by Sweet Mimi the Clown.

There will be a pedal pull for the kids; weigh in starts at 6:00 pm on the northeast corner of the square and the pedal pull begins at 6:30 pm. There will also be some antique and modern farm machinery on display on Main and Monroe Streets, which will be closed for the event.

We would like to thank the city of Mount Pleasant, including the Parks Department and the local law enforcement who have contributed to making this event a success.

So grab your co-workers, family members and friends, load up those lawn chairs and blankets and head to downtown Mount Pleasant on Friday, June 30. Also save the dates for our upcoming Rock Around the Block events on July 21 and August 18.