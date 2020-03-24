MP Water Shut-off

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have a water shut-off on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 1:00 p.m. to tie-in to the new water main that was installed last week under the Lincoln Street Railroad Crossing. This shut-off will affect the following locations:

N. Lincoln St. from Railroad Crossing to Henry St.

E. Henry St. from Lincoln St. to Hamlin St.

E. Vernon St. from Lincoln St. to Poplar St.

Poplar St. from Vernon St. to Henry St.

Jay St. from Henry St. to Railroad Tracks

Hamlin St. from Henry St. to Railroad Tracks

We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this matter and regret any inconvenience this may cause. For questions, please call 319-385-2121. (24 hrs.)