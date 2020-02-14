MP Water Main Break

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities is experiencing a water main break at the corner of E. Cedar Lane and N. Lombardy. There will be a large area without water.

The following locations will be without water:

From the railroad track on N. Lincoln St. to 2nd St.

Cedar Lane from N. Lincoln St. to N. cherry St.

Mapleleaf Dr. from N. Lincoln St. to N. Cherry St.

N. Cherry St. from Oak St. to Mapleleaf Dr.

N. Carol Ave. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.

N. Lombardy Rd. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.

N. Palm Ave. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.

N. Hamlin St. from Oak St. to Cedar Lane

N. Linn St. from Oak St. to Cedar Lane

E. Jones St. from N. Sycamore St. to N. Cherry St.

N. Sycamore St. from Jones St. to Oak St.

All of Burky Lane