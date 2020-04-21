MP Storm Sewer Work

Kinney & Sons will start working on the storm sewer work on Warren St.at the alley between Jackson St & Jefferson St. Wednesday April 22nd. During this time Warren St. will be closed to through traffic home owners will still be able to access their driveways. The work will be in approx. a 50’ wide stretch centered on the alley. The work will take the remainder of this week to complete and then the street can be opened back up to through traffic weather permitting. The Intake locations in the curb line will remain fenced off until the street is paved.