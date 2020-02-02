MP Show Choir Results

-By Dave Schneider

The Mount Pleasant High School show choir InMotion kicked off their 2020 competition season Saturday at Davenport North High School by placing as fifth runner up in the evening finals. InMotion placed first in the class 3A division during the daytime competition and their score was among the six highest of the sixteen groups to qualify for the finals.

Davenport Central won the Grand Championship, followed by Iowa City Liberty, Southeast Polk, Dubuque Wahlert, Bettendorf and Mount Pleasant.

InMotion will be hosting their own competition February 8 at Mount Pleasant High School beginning at 9:00 am and featuring fourteen groups with the top six ensembles performing again in the finals at 7:15 pm.