MP Show Choir Results

Mt. Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion competed Saturday at the Pella Dutch Masters Invitational and finished as First Runner-Up in the finals after coming in third among class 3A schools in the preliminary round. Dalton Krum was named Best Male Soloist.

Central Lee High School’s CENTRifugAL Force placed third in class 2A in the daytime competition but did not qualify for the finals.

Next Saturday Mt. Pleasant will be competing at the Central Connections Invitational hosted by Central Lee High School. InMotion is scheduled to perform at 2:45 pm. Other area show choirs competing at Central Lee will be Fort Madison Middle School at 10:30 am, Danville High School at 4:30 pm, Fort Madison High School at 5:00 pm and Central Lee Middle School at 5:30 pm with the host Central Lee High School ensemble performing at the conclusion of the evening finals at 10:00 pm.