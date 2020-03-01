MP Show Choir And Jazz Bands Do Well

-courtesy of Dave Schneider

For the second week in a row Mount Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion brought home a Grand Championship trophy. After winning top honors at Pella last weekend, InMotion placed first in the finals at the Central Connections Invitational at Central Lee High School Saturday night. They also won caption awards for Best Band and Best Vocals. Senior Paige Stater was named Best Female Soloist.

Both the Mount Pleasant middle and high school show choirs travel to Fort Madison High School on March 7 to compete at the Stars in the Spotlight Invitational. Chain Reaction is scheduled to perform at 1:00 pm and InMotion at 3:45 pm.

Mount Pleasant High School jazz bands took part in two competitions this past weekend.

At the Coe College Jazz Summit in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Jazz 2 placed first in class 3A Second Bands. Alyssa Dascher, bass, was one of two performers to receive Honorable Mention Musicians honors. Jazz 1 was not among the top three in 3A. Over 90 ensembles participated in the multi-day event.

On Saturday the bands competed at the Indian Hills Jazzfest in Ottumwa. Jazz 1 placed third in class 3A and Jazz 2 second in 3A Second Bands.

Both high school jazz bands and the middle school jazz band will be competing Saturday, March 7 at the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Jazz Festival hosted by Iowa City West High School.