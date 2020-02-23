MP Show Choir and Jazz Band Results

Mount Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion took home the Grand Champions trophy Saturday at the Dutch Masters Invitational in Pella. They also received caption awards for Best Choreography and Best Band.

Each school had one student named as their Star Performer, with Madison DeLay receiving that honor for Mt. Pleasant.

Placing second was Benton Community followed by Keokuk, Des Moines Christian, West Branch and Center Point – Urbana. Central Lee placed fourth in the smaller schools division.

InMotion travels to Central Lee for the Central Connections Invitational on February 29. Mount Pleasant is scheduled to perform at 4:10 pm. Last year they finished as Second Runner-up with a caption award for Best Band. In 2017 and 2018 InMotion was Grand Champion at Central Lee.

Neither Mt. Pleasant Jazz band placed among the top three at the Tallcorn Jazz Festival this past Thursday. Both bands will compete at Coe College this coming Thursday. Like Tallcorn, the Coe competition is a multi-day event so results will take a couple days and then the Jazz bands are at Indian Hills in Ottumwa Saturday.